Using water cannons on protesting farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest over agri law enters 5th day, traffic disrupted in Delhi
Tikri, Singhu borders shut for traffic movement amid farmers' protest
Farmers protest LIVE: Traffic disrupted in Delhi NCR; protests continue
Farmers' strike LIVE updates: Protesters enter Delhi through Tikri border
Farm Bills: Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest in Noida, block roads
-
Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the
BJP-led regime's treatment meted out to protesting farmers, adding it was cruel to use water cannons on them amid a cold wave sweeping parts of north India.
The farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since five days against the new farm laws and have said they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital.
"Our farmers are being treated as terrorists and attacked on Delhi borders while terrorists are killing our soldiers on the border in Kashmir," an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.
The Sena singled out Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for claiming a Khalistani link in the protests.
"BJP wants to create anarchy. Khalistan is a closed chapter for which Indira Gandhi and General Arunkumar Vaidya laid down their lives," it said.
"The government is using all its might to crush political opponents but why is this determination not seen while dealing with the country's enemies," it asked.
In the last one month, 11 soldiers from Maharashtra attained martyrdom while fighting enemies on the borders, the Sena said.
Referring to the giant statue of Sardar Patel "erected by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah" in Gujarat, the editorial said Patel was also a leader of farmers and led many farmers' agitation against the British. "His statue's eyes must be moist now seeing how farmers are being treated," it said.
Central agencies like ED and CBI are being used as weapons against political opponents, the Sena said.
"These agencies should also get a chance to display their valour," it said and suggested that (personnel of) ED and CBI should be deployed in Ladakhand Kashmir to help the Army fight India's enemies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU