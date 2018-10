Bring petrol, diesel under GST regime: Rahul Gandhi's advice to PM Modi

Congress President on Friday once again pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring and diesel under the (GST) regime.

Reiterating his year-old request, Gandhi tweeted: "Respected Modiji, the general public is very upset with the skyrocketing prices of and diesel.

"Please bring petrol-diesel under the regime."

His comments came a day after the Centre cut and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, a decision that was followed by several BJP-ruled states, giving an overall relief of Rs 5 per litre to the consumer.

The Congress had on Thursday described the price cut as "an ant" compared to the hike that was "an elephant".

Last year in October Gandhi had demanded that fuel should come under the ambit of to prevent "excessive profiteering". A year on, petrol prices have touched Rs 90, while diesel hovers around the 80-mark.