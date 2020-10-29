BSP will vote for BJP, others to defeat SP in UP MLC elections: Mayawati

-
-
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday said that her party will vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any party's candidate in future Uttar Pradesh MLC elections, to defeat Samajwadi Party's (SP) second candidate.
Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "We have decided that to defeat SP candidate in future MLC elections in UP, we will put all our force and even if we have to give our vote to BJP candidate or any party candidate, will do it. Any party candidate, who will be dominant over SP's 2nd candidate, will get all BSP MLAs' vote for sure," said Mayawati.
The former UP Chief Minister asserted that SP has insulted the Brahmin community of Uttar Pradesh by insulting Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP National General Secretary.
She said that dropping the 1995 case against Samajwadi Party (SP) was a "big mistake".
The BSP chief further stated that when BSP saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards them after the Lok Sabha election results, BSP realised that they have committed a big mistake by taking back their 2nd June 1995 case against them.
"We should not have joined hands with them. We should have thought a bit deeply. We took the wrong decision in haste. We committed a very big mistake by doing so," she added.
"I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with SP for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it but from day one of our coalition SP Chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 1995 case," said Mayawati.
"Our party had joined hands with SP to fight communal forces during the Lok Sabha elections. Due to their family in-fighting, they could not gain much from 'Gatbandhan' with BSP. They stopped responding to us post-elections and hence, we decided to part ways with them," she added.
