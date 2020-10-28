Congress rejects notification of new land laws in J&K: JKPCC chief

-
ALSO READ
Stand for statehood of J&K, constitutional safeguards for residents: Cong
J-K witnesses spike in arrest of terrorists post Article 370 abrogation
BJP dares Cong to mention Article 370 restoration in Bihar poll manifesto
J&K terror incidents dip over 50% since abrogation of Art 370: Govt data
Cong welcomes alliance of J&K parties, demands restoration of Article 370
-
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said his party rejects the new land laws notified by the Centre for the Union territory.
"The new land law is another gift of BJP to people of J&K. The Congress party rejects the new land laws and vows to fight for protection of rights," Mir said addressing a public gathering in Gurez area of Bandipora district.
The Centre had on Tuesday cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir by amending several laws.
In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs made several changes to the land laws, including one that allows use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose.
The most important amendment has been made in the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of land with the Centre omitting the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the law.
Reacting to the notification, Mir said betrayal and politics of deceit was the hallmark of BJP, which was hell-bent upon snatching everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by amending and bringing in different laws.
The party leader said the central government was least bothered about the aspirations of the people and "takes decisions, which were one sided, politically motivated and against the wishes of the people".
He termed the new land laws as an assault on the rights of people saying Congress party would not accept such "anti-J&K decisions" by the Centre.
"The new land law is bound to create unease in the J&K, which has been downgraded into two Union territories post abrogation of special status.
"People not only in J&K, but in the entire country have realised that BJP was hell-bent on implementing its agenda undemocratically, unconditionally, besides incorporating different laws from time to time, aiming to change the narratives," Mir said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU