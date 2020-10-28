Congress rejects notification of new land laws in J&K: JKPCC chief

Pradesh Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said his party rejects the new land laws notified by the Centre for the Union territory.

"The new land law is another gift of BJP to people of J&K. The party rejects the new land laws and vows to fight for protection of rights," Mir said addressing a public gathering in Gurez area of Bandipora district.

The Centre had on Tuesday cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in by amending several laws.

In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs made several changes to the land laws, including one that allows use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose.

The most important amendment has been made in the Development Act that deals with disposal of land with the Centre omitting the phrase "permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the law.

Reacting to the notification, Mir said betrayal and of deceit was the hallmark of BJP, which was hell-bent upon snatching everything from the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by amending and bringing in different laws.

The party leader said the central government was least bothered about the aspirations of the people and "takes decisions, which were one sided, politically motivated and against the wishes of the people".

He termed the new land laws as an assault on the rights of people saying party would not accept such "anti-J&K decisions" by the Centre.

"The new land law is bound to create unease in the J&K, which has been downgraded into two Union territories post abrogation of special status.

"People not only in J&K, but in the entire country have realised that BJP was hell-bent on implementing its agenda undemocratically, unconditionally, besides incorporating different laws from time to time, aiming to change the narratives," Mir said.

