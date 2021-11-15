Cabinet's 77 ministers divided into 8 groups to expedite work of ministries

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of Modi govt ministers, and their portfolios
No fresh agenda, lots of unfinished work for PM Modi's new ministers to do
From Anupriya Patel to Bharati Pawar, meet newly inducted women ministers
Modi Cabinet 2.0, with 77 ministers, is all about politics and governance
-
Taking a significant step to further improve the functioning of the central government, all the 77 ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet have been divided into eight different groups.
In the eight new groups of ministers, the responsibility of coordinating each group will be given to a senior minister. Further, two new ministers, a few old ministers and some state ministers will also be a part of each group.
According to sources, the step has been taken after the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he had asked to expedite the working of the ministries and make efforts to coordinate among themselves.
In the series of meetings with the union council of ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reviewed the work of ministries. During the meetings, suggestions were also sought from all the ministers in order to make decisions in public welfare. At the same time, the possibilities of bringing about further improvement in the functioning of the ministries were also discussed in detail. Prime Minister also laid special emphasis on the better use of technology in all ministries.
In these meetings, the Prime Minister also referred to the tiffin meetings between ministers in Gujarat during his tenure as chief minister and directed the union ministers focused on the same lines to meet and work.
The effort of the government is to make it easier for the new ministers to understand the working of the ministry. Along with this, the Centre is looking forward to establishing a system in which ministries would have information about the working of each other. The government believes it will bring more transparency and speed in the completion of the projects jointly run by different departments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU