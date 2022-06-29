JUST IN
As Maha CM resigns, Sena rebels to hold meeting at Goa hotel on next plan
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Celebrations erupt in BJP camp, leaders congratulate Fadnavis

'Those (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) who were reaching Mumbai on Thursday, I urge them not to come on Thursday, they should come on the day of oath-taking,' says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being fed sweets by Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil during a party meeting, at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the MVA government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.

"We will tell you everything on Thursday," Fadnavis told media.

Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally".

"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis.

Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.

"Those (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) who were reaching Mumbai on Thursday, I urge them not to come on Thursday, they should come on the day of oath-taking," said Patil.

First Published: Wed, June 29 2022. 23:16 IST

