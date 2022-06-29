Maharashtra: Celebrations erupt in BJP camp, leaders congratulate Fadnavis

-
Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the MVA government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.
"We will tell you everything on Thursday," Fadnavis told media.
Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "the truth prevailed, finally".
"Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil fed sweets to Fadnavis.
Senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai during a legislative meeting cheering slogans in favour of Former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/Os2lAPiZX5— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022
"Those (rebel Shiv Sena MLAs) who were reaching Mumbai on Thursday, I urge them not to come on Thursday, they should come on the day of oath-taking," said Patil.
