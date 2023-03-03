JUST IN
Landfill sites in Delhi to be flattened by Dec 2024, says Arvind Kejriwal
New Meghalaya govt to focus on farming, tourism, infra, health: Sangma
NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi unable to accept poll defeats, maligning India: Anurag Thakur
Number wise: Which state in India has the most educated politicians?
Rivals say 'Mar jaa Modi' while country says 'Mat jaa Modi': PM Modi
PM Modi slams rivals for propaganda, sets sights on party win in Kerala
CBI to seeks further custody of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam
Next govt in K'taka will shape as per Yediyurappa's wish: Rajnath Singh
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC order a 'tight slap' on Modi govt, says AAP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Landfill sites in Delhi to be flattened by Dec 2024, says Arvind Kejriwal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre committed to making policies for self-reliant India: Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to create systems, processes and policies aimed at developing a self-reliant country

Topics
Centre | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Subhas Sarkar
Subhas Sarkar (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar Friday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to create systems, processes and policies aimed at developing a self-reliant country.

Interacting with students from other states who are in Arunachal Pradesh as part of Yuva Sangam' in Namsai district, Sarkar said that the idea of a sustained and structured cultural connection between the people of different regions was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yuva Sangam' under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' is a programme launched by the Centre with focus on conducting exposure tours of youth between the eight northeastern states and other states of the country, an official communiqu said.

Addressing the students, the minister said because of this initiative they were in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is full of diversity.

During their tours, they will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas Paryatan' (tourism), parampara' (traditions), pragati' (development), prodyogik' (technology) and paraspar sampark' (people-to-people connect).

He added that a nation that has energetic, curious and hard-working youth and is able to provide them ample opportunity to work and grow builds a strong base for its own development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 21:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU