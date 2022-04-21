Champawat MLA Kailash Gahtori resigns, vacates seat for Uttarakhand CM

-
ALSO READ
CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat
14 wedding guests killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Champawat
Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik to meet JP Nadda today
Uttarakhand polls 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra'
Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today
-
BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori resigned from his Champawat seat on Thursday, paving the way for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest the assembly bypoll from there.
Gahtori submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, BJP sources here said.
Soon after resigning from the seat, Gahtori visited the chief minister's residence.
Although the BJP won the recent Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhami himself could not win from his Khatima constituency. He needs to become a member of the state assembly within six months to continue as chief minister.
Gahotri had offered to vacate his seat for Dhami soon after the latter was sworn in as chief minister.
"It will be an honour for me if the chief minister contests from Champawat", Gahtori had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU