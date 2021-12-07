Chennai: Sasikala calls on Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence

-
ALSO READ
Sasikala waiting for right moment to take control of AIADMK
Rajinikanth undergoes procedure to restore blood supply to brain
Sasikala inaugurates AIADMK golden jubilee celebrations, calls for unity
Rajnikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram, shuts door on political entry
Rajinikanth to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award tomorrow
-
Expelled AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday evening called on the South Indian superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence here.
Rajinikanth's wife Latha was also present during the meeting.
Sources in Sasikala's camp told IANS that she had met Rajinikanth to congratulate him on winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.
Rajinikanth had announced the launch of his political party on December 29, 2020, but later backtracked, citing poor health and the Covid-19 pandemic situation. He had later disbanded his political outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), and openly announced that he had no intentions to enter politics even at a later stage.
However, the meeting between Rajinikanth and Sasikala, a key aide of late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J.Jayalalithaa had sparked discussions in political circles as the latter is aiming at a comeback in the AIADMK and is engaging with party cadres and lower-level functionaries across the state.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU