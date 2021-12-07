Those wearing red caps are 'red alert' for UP: PM Modi's jibe at SP

Taking a swipe at the ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister on Tuesday equated "red cap" with "red alert" for the state.

Addressing a public meeting here after dedicating to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, "Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows."



"The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia," he said.

Stepping up his attack on the rival ahead of the assembly polls early next year, Modi said, "The red cap people want to form government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words alarm bells."



Red cap is a trademark of leaders as well as workers.

