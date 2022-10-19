JUST IN
D Raja re-elected as CPI general secretary at 24th party congress
CM Kejriwal inaugurates 11 EV charging stations, Delhi to get 89 more
Congress to get first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday
Rajasthan: BJP wants Speaker to accept resignations of Gehlot loyalists
Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala for Jaya's death
Punjab leaders slam Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh
People unhappy with collegium system; govt's job to appoint judges: Rijiju
With eye on panchayat, LS polls, Nadda forms core committee for Bengal BJP
96% turnout in Congress presidential polls, all eyes on Oct 19 results
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
D Raja re-elected as CPI general secretary at 24th party congress
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh Cong tribal lawmakers donate salary for reservation case

Tribal MPs, MLAs and ministers of the Congress in Chhattisgarh will donate one month's salary towards legal expenses of the case related to reservation for the community

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

Tribal MPs, MLAs and ministers of the Congress in Chhattisgarh will donate one month's salary towards legal expenses of the case related to reservation for the community, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The Chhattisgarh High Court last month set aside the state government's 2012 decision to increase reservations in government jobs and educational institutions to 58 per cent. Reservations exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling were unconstitutional, the court held. The HC's decision resulted in a reduction in the quota for the tribal communities -- which account for 32 per cent of the state's population -- to 20 per cent from 32 per cent. In view of the resentment it caused, tribal leaders of Congress including ministers, MLAs and MPs held a meeting with the heads of various tribal groups here on Tuesday to discuss the further course of action, said party MLA Brihaspati Singh. A strategy was devised to fight a legal battle against the decision, he told PTI.

Two tribal groups are going to file appeal against the HC's decision in the Supreme Court and they have also asked the Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj to approach the Apex court, he said. "Tribal ministers, MLAs and MPs of the state Congress have decided to donate their one month's salary towards legal expenses. If anything else is required, we will make arrangement jointly," said Singh, who represents the Scheduled Tribes-reserved Ramanujganj seat. At the meeting, a core committee of 21 persons, comprising 11 tribal lawmakers from Congress and ten leaders of tribal communities, was constituted to oversee the legal battle.

Besides, a 'study team' of 11 persons, including six ministers, MLAs and MPs, has been formed, Singh said. It will visit states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jharkhand where reservation is above 50 percent and make recommendations to the state government, he added. A separate study team of the Chhattisgarh government will also visit the states where quota exceeds the 50 per cent ceiling, said Singh. We will not only fight for the interests of tribals but also for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and the economically weaker section," the MLA said. Senior tribal leader and excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, also present at the meeting, told reporters that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had assured that appropriate steps will be taken for restoring 32 per cent reservations for tribals. The CM has assured us that a special session of the Assembly will be held in this regard," the minister said. The state government's data collection exercise through the Chhattisgarh Quantifiable Data Commission (CGQDC) is in its final stages and data collected by it will help in the legal battle, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 07:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU