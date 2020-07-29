JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

BSP approaches Rajasthan HC against its MLAs' merger with Congress
Business Standard

CM Gehlot meets Governor again amid impasse over Rajasthan Assembly session

At an event earlier in the day, Gehlot told party MLAs that he will meet the Governor again over summoning the session

Topics
Rajasthan government | Ashok Gehlot | Kalraj Mishra

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra amid the impasse over calling a session of the state assembly.

The meeting, the second in recent days, lasted for about 15 minutes.

At an event earlier in the day, Gehlot told party MLAs that he will meet the Governor again over summoning the session.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan govt sticks to July 31 as Assembly session date, informs governor

The state cabinet on Tuesday sent for the third time a proposal on the session to the Governor.

A Raj Bhawan spokesperson described Wednesday's meeting as a courtesy call.
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU