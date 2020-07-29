CM Gehlot meets Governor again amid impasse over Rajasthan Assembly session

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra amid the impasse over calling a session of the state assembly.
The meeting, the second in recent days, lasted for about 15 minutes.
At an event earlier in the day, Gehlot told party MLAs that he will meet the Governor again over summoning the session.
The state cabinet on Tuesday sent for the third time a proposal on the session to the Governor.
The state cabinet on Tuesday sent for the third time a proposal on the session to the Governor.
A Raj Bhawan spokesperson described Wednesday's meeting as a courtesy call.
