JUST IN
Uddhav-led Sena defiant about holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
BJP's stronghold in Gujarat in trouble because of AAP's influence: Kejriwal
Big BJP protest in Jaipur over cattle deaths due to lumpy skin disease
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today; plans to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
BJP chief J P Nadda on 2-day Gujarat visit from today to meet local leaders
NCP attacks Centre, Maha govt on farmer suicide, asks to decide priorities
Uddhav-led Sena firm on holding Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
Dussehra rally: What Uddhav faction said after Shinde camp gets MMRDA space
Vedanta-Foxconn issue: Was money demanded from firm, asks Raj Thackeray
Goa defectors reading BJP's 'script' to tarnish Cong's image: Ex-AICC secy
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Uddhav-led Sena defiant about holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Business Standard

CM Shinde and I will play like a fast-paced T20 match: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match

Topics
Devendra Fadnavis | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Speaks to media, in Mumbai.
Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match.

He was speaking at a public rally in Mumbai. CM Shinde and I are now in power. We have two and a half years in our hands and we will play like a T-20 cricket match. There is no time to play a Test match now," Fadnavis said. Shinde became chief minister in June this year after breaking up the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and toppling the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government. Fadnavis, meanwhile, also said that attempts were being made by some people to spread fear that Mumbai will be separated from Maharashtra.

"I am making it clear that Mumbai will remain an integral part of Maharashtra and all Marathi festivals will be celebrated without any restrictions, the BJP leader said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Devendra Fadnavis

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU