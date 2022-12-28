JUST IN
Telangana govt misappropriates panchayat funds: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Cong Prez Kharge attacks Centre, says society being divided by hate

He also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Congress | national politics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday attacked the government, saying the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being "divided by hate".

Addressing party leaders and workers at the 138th foundation day of the Congress at the AICC headquarters here, he said the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.

He also said that India progressed due to Congress' approach of inclusion and taking everyone along.

India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within few decades it became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, Kharge said, adding, it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector.

"This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress' faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all," he told the gathering.

"The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered," he charged.

Kharge also unfurled the party's flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders and workers.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 11:33 IST

