JUST IN

Curfew in 2 Rajasthan villages after protesting locals clash with police
Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood
Raj, Goa and Gujarat lead in placing govt trained solar panel technicians
Insult to Odisha daughter: Chaos in state assembly over Rashtrapatni remark
'No impact on flight operations': SpiceJet after DGCA curtails 50% flights
Task force to be set up to provide guidance to govt on tackling monkeypox
Congress warns of consequences if interim president Sonia Gandhi 'harmed'
RS adjourned till noon amid uproar over Chowdhury's remark on Prez
Honey-trapped Army jawan sent to two-day police remand in Jaipur
Design finalised for Ayodhya's Lata Chowk, dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Curfew in 2 Rajasthan villages after protesting locals clash with police

Covid-19: Over 30 students vaccinated with one syringe in MP, probe ordered

Business Standard

BJP youth leader murder: Over 15 detained for interrogation, says ADGP

More than 15 people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Topics
BJP | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

More than 15 people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters in Sullia taluk of the district, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare area of the taluk where the incident happened and took stock of the situation, said a probe is underway from all angles.

As of now, it cannot be certain that those who have been taken into custody are involved in the murder or they had helped in executing the crime, he said.

Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police.

Police had to resort to mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control when emotions ran high and some people tried to topple the vehicle of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday, he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane and other officials were present.

Praveen Nettar (32), a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

The killing led to tension at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 15:10 IST

`
.