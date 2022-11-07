JUST IN
MCD polls 'crucial' not just for Delhi, but for entire country: Puri
Congress does not care for country's security, people's sentiments: UP CM

The Congress could not have taken steps such as construction of the Ram temple, the surgical strike or the abrogation of Article 370 because it does not care for the country's security, UP CM said

Topics
Congress | Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Haroli (HP) 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Congress could not have taken steps such as construction of the Ram temple, the surgical strike or the abrogation of Article 370 because it does not care for the country's security or the sentiments of people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Campaigning for the BJP in this constituency in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, Adityanath said India is touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's prestige has risen on the global stage.

The BJP government at the Centre, he said at a rally, has taken landmark steps such as the surgical strike across the line of control in Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370. The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya also started under this government, Adityanath, who has been campaigning extensively across the hill state, told the gathering.

"...has the Congress ever taken such landmark steps? No it cannot. Congress is a party of a family, it does not care for country's security and sentiments of its people. And then what's the point in voting for such party?" Adityanath asked.

He also alleged that the Congress has backed all kind of mafias such as "drug mafia, land mafia, mining mafia". Many other such mafias, he added, flourished under its rule.

Making a pitch for the return of BJP rule in the state, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the party's double engine government had ensured all round development for the country.

"Now India has surpassed Britain and become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is is not just a coincidence that a person of Indian origin has become Britian's prime minister," he said, referring to Rishi Sunak.

The BJP's Ram Kumar is up against Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

Haroli is a key constituency for the ruling party with the Congress scoring wins from here despite the BJP's sway. Agnihotri has defeated Kumar in the last two assembly elections.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly are scheduled to be held on November 12. Ruling BJP is in a direct fight with the Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 14:56 IST

