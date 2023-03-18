Congress heading towards mental bankruptcy, says Nadda in Karnataka

Attacking Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday said the is going towards mental bankruptcy today.

Addressing a public meeting here, Nadda said, "The way the party is going towards mental bankruptcy today, it is condemnable and painful for the country. No matter how much it is condemned...It will be less. The work of is to create division in society. Congress means the party of corruption."

The BJP chief further attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London.

"Rahul Gandhi is speaking against India abroad. He must remember his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi brought Emergency," Nadda said.

Nadda said, "Congress criticised the digitisation of India, claiming it is not possible in India. However, 40 per cent of digital transaction in the world is taking place in India today. Congress promoted of corruption, commission, criminalization and dynastic rule. However, PM Modi began the of 'Report Card'."

He said the double-engine government in is working for holistic development. "Therefore, this is not our Vijay Sankalp Yatra, it's a yatra of Karnataka's victory (Vijay)," he said.

Nadda said the double-engine government has changed the picture of .

"It has made fast-paced development. is number one in Foreign direct investment (FDI), ease of doing business, innovation index and startups," he said.

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the time of travel. "He also dedicated IIT in Dharwad to the nation. Besides, he inaugurated the longest platform in the world in Hubballi," Nadda said.

The assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in the coming months.

