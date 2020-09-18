Mayawati opposes farm bills, asks govt to pay heed to wishes of farmers

BSP president on Friday opposed the passage of two farmer-related bills in Parliament and asked the central government to pay heed to the wishes of agriculturalists.

In a tweet, the BSP president said, "Two bills related to were passed by Parliament yesterday without removing their doubts. The BSP does not approve of this."



"What does the farmer of the country want. It would be better if the central government pays attention in this regard," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the sector, including the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)