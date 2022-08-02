Congress MP gives adjournment notice on unemployment in Lok Sabha

-
A day after a discussion on the price rise was held, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave an adjournment notice on the issue of unemployment in the country.
In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed 'The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill,
2021. Environment Minister Bhuppinder Yadav will move that the Bill further to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 be taken into consideration.
There is a discussion listed on the need to promote sports in India and the steps taken by the Central Government in this regard. The question was raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in March
The record of evidence given before the Joint Committee on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will also be tabled.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Monday said that India is still the fastest growing economy whose financial situation is much better than most other countries.
Speaking during a debate on the issue of price hike in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the global agencies have ranked India's economy higher than most countries and there is no sign of recession in the country.
While comparing India with neighbouring countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh as well as the US and European countries, she said that on the basis of various parameters and data, India is in a much better state than most other countries at the global level.
