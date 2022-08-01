Monsoon session: Indian Antarctic Bill passed in RS before adjournment

-
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs which forced the adjournment of the House.
The Lok Sabha had given its approval to the bill on July 22.
The Indian Antarctic Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh. The bill was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion amid protests by the opposition members.
The bill seeks to protect the environment of the Antarctic along with dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti.
The bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty. It also provides for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for a penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.
The Upper House also listed the widely-demanded price rise issue for discussion on Tuesday. Both the Houses witnessed repeated adjournments on Monday amid protests by the opposition members.
