JUST IN
Congress president Kharge to campaign in Gujarat from Nov 26 ahead of polls
BJP's actions to be blamed for distress among farmers and tribals: Rahul
Shivaji row: Shinde faction MLA demands governor be shifted out of state
Positive energy generated due to Yatra undone by Rahul's criticism: Raut
Rajasthan crisis: 'Congress can't be revived by ignoring young leaders'
'Why are you in govt with BJP': Raut asks Shinde, demands Guv's removal
Ensure BJP's victory in every booth, PM appeals to people in Gir Somnath
Sanjay Raut asks BJP to protest against Guv for his 'old idol' remark
BJP bats for women's safety and security, puts Congress on the back foot
Infighting in Cong cause of concern ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Congress oblivious to existence of tribals in India, says PM Modi
Business Standard

Congress president Kharge to campaign in Gujarat from Nov 26 ahead of polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Gujarat from November 26 to 28, sources close to him said here

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Congress | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Gujarat from November 26 to 28, sources close to him said here.

Kharge will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and is likely to address a press conference the next day, they said.

He will address a public meeting in Indore after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27. The yatra enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

Kharge will address another public meeting near Gandhinagar on November 28.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

Other details of Kharge's poll meetings are being worked out, the sources said.

The new Congress president, who took over from Sonia Gandhi recently, had earlier addressed public meetings in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections were held on November 12.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU