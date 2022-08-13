Congress presidential poll to begin, yet no clarity on Rahul: Report

The Presidential poll process is set to get underway this month but there is no clarity yet on Rahul Gandhi, who demitted his office in 2019, re-assuming the charge.

Apparently, is contemplating other names as well.

However, sources said that former party President has lined up a series of meeting with state units. He also plans to visit every district in the country in the run-up to the general elections. The plan is yet to be finalised.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, another name doing rounds is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It is being said that he is not keen on leaving the state. But Rahul Gandhi's insistence on a non-Gandhi taking over the position has left the party in a dilemma. Leaders close to have been trying to convince him to re-assume the post.

The Working Committee members have appealed many times to to take over as the president of the party, but he has been reluctant. Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said: "All the members were unanimous that Rahul Gandhi should take over as president of the Congress party." The CWC has given the go-ahead to the internal elections of the party.

The CWC had approved the organisational elections and the schedule has been decided.

The election of the PCC President, Vice President, Treasurer, and PCC Executive and AICC Members by the PCC general body is scheduled to be over by August 20.

The election of the AICC president is slated to be held between August, 21 and September 20.

The election of CWC members and other bodies by AICC members during the preliminary session (date to be announced later) will preferably be held in September-October.

--IANS

miz/shb/

