Independence Day celebrations: BJP leaders join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

leaders including Union ministers joined the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign across the country on Saturday as the three-day exercise began to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at his residence and posted on Twitter a picture of him and his wife with the tricolour.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav visited Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to pay tributes to freedom fighter Chittu Pandey.

Party leaders were also scheduled to attend different programmes, including 'Prabhat pheri' and tiranga rally, at various places.

general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh took part in a 'Prabhat Pheri' at Una in Himachal Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a tiranga rally in Jodhpur and also unveil the statue of Durgadas Rathore, a warrior credited with spearheading the fight against the Mughals.

president J P Nadda will be flagging a "Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra" in Meerut, the party said.

In a tweet, Shah said, "Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires every Indian. On PM Narendra Modi's clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga , today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland."



He urged people to hoist the flag at their homes during August 13-15 and "be a part of this campaign of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart."



He also appealed to them to upload their photo with the flag.

