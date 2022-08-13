Independence Day celebrations: BJP leaders join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

-
ALSO READ
'Outrageous transgressions': SC's observations against Nupur Sharma slammed
Autonomous Hindutva could devour both India and the Bharatiya Janata Party
Modi changed India's politics from that of dynasties, to development: Nadda
Maharashtra Assembly session from today; Shinde govt's floor test on Monday
UP elections: New history being created in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP
-
BJP leaders including Union ministers joined the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign across the country on Saturday as the three-day exercise began to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence and posted on Twitter a picture of him and his wife with the tricolour.
Union minister Bhupender Yadav visited Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to pay tributes to freedom fighter Chittu Pandey.
Party leaders were also scheduled to attend different programmes, including 'Prabhat pheri' and tiranga rally, at various places.
BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh took part in a 'Prabhat Pheri' at Una in Himachal Pradesh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a tiranga rally in Jodhpur and also unveil the statue of Durgadas Rathore, a warrior credited with spearheading the fight against the Mughals.
BJP president J P Nadda will be flagging a "Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra" in Meerut, the party said.
In a tweet, Shah said, "Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires every Indian. On PM Narendra Modi's clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga , today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland."
He urged people to hoist the national flag at their homes during August 13-15 and "be a part of this campaign of awakening the spirit of patriotism in every heart."
He also appealed to them to upload their photo with the national flag.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU