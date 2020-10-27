Congress raises a hue and cry whenever govt takes major decision: Khattar

-
ALSO READ
Opposition can't mislead farmers: Haryana Minister on new reform bills
Farm laws: Cong holds daylong protests across all Haryana constituencies
Coronavirus: Haryana CM Khattar is feeling better, says Medanta Hospital
Farm laws: AAP to 'gherao' Haryana CM Khattar's Karnal residence on Sunday
Khattar urges people to take pledge to keep their surroundings clean
-
Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over its criticism of the recent farm sector laws, and said the opposition party raises a hue and cry whenever the government takes any major decision.
He said the Congress is "misleading" farmers by telling them that the new laws will "ruin" them, lead to dismantling of mandis and the minimum support price (MSP) system, and will help big corporate houses "exploit" them.
"Chaudhary Devi Lal used to say it is difficult sometimes to make farmers understand, but easy to mislead them," the chief minister said referring to his deputy Dushyant Chautala's great grandfather and former deputy prime minister.
The Congress is repeatedly spreading "lies" and is in the habit of raising a hue and cry whenever the government takes any major decision, be it the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution or the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
Addressing a state-level function in Hisar to mark the completion of the BJP-JJP government's one year in office, Khattar also condemned the burning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigies on the occasion of Dussehra by some farmer leaders in Haryana and asked should a "Ram bhakt" PM be equated with demon king Ravana.
Khattar, along with his deputy and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the extension of Hisar airport runway from 1,200 metres to 3,000 metres at a cost of Rs 165 crore.
In addition to the runway extension project, events were held for laying foundation or inauguration of306 projects worth Rs 1,688 crore across the state, he said.
He said the coalition government is taking Haryana ahead on a new growth trajectory, but the opposition Congress was repeatedly spreading "lies".
"Whenever any major decision is taken by our government, they create a hue and cry," he said.
The Congress created a hue and cry when Article 370 was scrapped and claimed that it would lead to bloodbath in Kashmir Valley. "Has anything happened in Kashmir for one year?" he asked.
He said that on the Ram temple issue too the Congress raised a hue and cry and said that riots will break out in the country. On the Citizenship Amendment Act also, they made a lot of noise, the chief minister said.
"When the Congress-led UPA was in power they did not dare to act against Pakistan for their misadventures for the fear that they were a nuclear weapon armed nation, but it was the Modi government which dared to carry out surgical strike, air strike to teach them a lesson," Khattar said.
"After 1962, the Congress did not have the courage to raise voice against China, but China today finds itself isolated in the world and the entire world is supporting us..., he said.
He said the opposition should not do politics on every issue and added that such things create obstacles in the development of the state.
On the burning of PM Modi's effigies by a group of farmers led by BKU state unit chief Gurnam Singh, Khattar said limits were crossed when "they say that like on Dussehra effigies of demon king Ravana are burnt, they will burn effigies of the Prime Minister".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU