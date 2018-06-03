Congress slams BJP over 6 mn 'fake' voters on MP rolls, urges EC action

The on Sunday accused the (BJP) of deliberately enrolling approximately 60 lakh fake voters in the voters list to influence the upcoming assembly election.

In a memorandum to the Election Commission of India, the demanded action against the irregularities in the voter rolls.

said they have provided evidence to the EC that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters in the lists.

Citing figures, Nath questioned, "How is it possible that population had increased by 24 per cent but number of voters had increased by 40 per cent."

Nath said that a voter was existing multiple times in the voters list with different names.

"Why has BJP not complained against these irregularities in the voter rolls? Why has BJP not demanded any inquiry?" the leader asked.

Congress accused the BJP of attempting to influence and win the assembly election.

"It is an attempt to destroy democracy," Scindia said, adding "there are 5 crore voters in Madhya Pradesh of whom 12 per cent are fake." He said the difference in vote share between the two parties was just 9 per cent during the last legislative assembly election.

The party has requested the EC to enquire into the irregularities and discrepancies and take strict and prompt action against the erring officials.

The party has sought the removal of all duplicate entries in the electoral rolls of 230 assembly constituencies of Madhya Pradesh and to conduct free and fair elections.

"It is stated that repeated/demographically similar entries of bordering/adjoining assembly segments of bordering states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and are also prevalent and should be duly verified in order to ensure free and fair assembly elections in state of Madhya Pradesh," the memorandum read.