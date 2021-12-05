Congress trying to win LC polls using money power, alleges K'taka CM

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to win the Legislative Council elections scheduled to be held on December 10 using 'money power' and claimed that it has lost people's support.
Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp' convention organised by the BJP at Attibele, Bommai said, "The Congress had stooped to the level of using any means to win the election. Fielding those with moneybags as its candidates, making them pay big for the party kitty. Fall of morality in Congress party is clear. People should show Congress its place as the party is trying to win the election through immoral splurge of money." Refuting former CM Siddaramaiah's allegations that BJP always used money and muscle power to win elections, Bommai said it is the Congress party which indulged in money distribution. "What morality do you talk about when you are banking on money for selecting candidates to fight the election? You (Siddaramaiah) did not bother to look at Gram Panchayats when in power. Your promise just ahead of 2017 election to distribute one lakh houses has remained a promise," Bommai told the gathering. The CM further said the BJP-led government in the state has initiated steps to build one lakh homes in urban areas and four lakh homes in rural areas, which would be completed in the next one and half years. Opining that comprehensive development of Bengaluru is possible only if the adjoining Gram Panchayat areas are well developed, Bommai said all-round development of these villages is the objective of his government. The revenue generated by industrialisation of Bengaluru would be utilised for the development of these Gram Panchayats, he said. On Anekal, he said his government will prepare an exclusive 'Anekal Vision' document for the comprehensive development of Anekal on the lines of Bengaluru Vision. Bommai pointed out that many entrepreneurs are showing keen interest to invest in Anekal. The BJP is contesting in 20 out of 25 seats in the legislative council election across 20 local bodies, voting for which will take place on December 10.
