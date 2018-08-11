Congress workers show black flags to Amit Shah outside Kolkata airport

Youth workers on Saturday showed black flags as he stepped outside the airport here ahead of his high-voltage rally in the city.

A group of bike-borne Youth workers waved the black flags before Shah's convoy outside the and shouted slogans against him and Narendra Modi, before the police could remove them from the spot.

Some activists also claimed that there was a nexus between the BJP and West Bengal's ruling and raised slogans like "Modi-Didi bhai bhai".

Ahead of Shah's rally in central Kolkata's Mayo Road, supporters observed Condemnation Day in parts of the state to raise its pitch against the publication of the draft Register of Citizens (NRC) in

Reacting to the TMC protest, BJP leader and Union Minister accused Chief Minister and her party of destroying the state's culture and the future of Bengal's youth.

" is fine but they (Trinamool Congress) are turning it into an ugly spat. Trinamool has further worsened the situation in in the name of 'Poriborton' (change) from the 34 years of Left rule.

"This should not continue. The massive turnout in today's rally shows that the youth of are eagerly waiting for the message of Amit Shahji," said Supriyo, who came to the city to attend Saturday's rally.