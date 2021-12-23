'Cow is mother, sacred to us', says PM Modi at Varanasi rally

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said cow is mother and sacred to many people and those who find this as "sin" don't realise that livelihood of crores of people depends on cattle.
The PM was addressing the rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a jibe at rival parties, he said those making jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of crores of people depends on "pashudhan" (livestock).
"Cow is mother and sacred to us," he said, adding that some find it as "sin".
In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party, Modi said their dictionary contains "mafiavad" and "parivarvad".
"For us, the priority is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas," the PM said.
