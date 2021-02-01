Delhi BJP prez launches party's campaign for bypolls in 5 municipal wards

-
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Sunday launched the party's campaign for bypolls in five municipal wards.
He launched it by worshipping at Maharishi Valmiki temple at Trilokpuri in East Delhi.
The ruling AAP and the Congress are other main players in the bypolls on five municipal wards in the national capital which are being seen as a litmus test before the civic body elections due in 2021.
Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councilors contested assembly polls on AAP ticket in 2020 and became MLAs.
The bypolls will be held on February 28. Two wards in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Shalimarbagh and Rohini-C, and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar, will go for the bypolls.
The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant since death of Renu Jaju who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is eyeing to capture the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP since 2012, will be a frontrunner in the bypolls trying to regain the four seats held by it earlier.
The AAP and BJP were involved in a war of words, accusing each other of corruption in view of the civic body polls in 2022.
The AAP leadership has mounted a sustained attack on the BJP, levelling allegations of corruption, including an alleged "scam" of Rs 2400 crore involving the NDMC.
The BJP has been accusing the AAP government of holding back funds worth Rs 13,000 crore due to the three municipal corporations to paralyse their functioning.
The Delhi BJP has stepped up its preparations for the by-election on five municipal seats in Delhi.
State BJP president Adesh Gupta chalked out a strategy after interacting with the booth level workers of Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri wards. Other party leaders met workers in other wards to make a strategy for the bypolls.
In a meeting of senior Delhi Congress leader, AICC general secretary and incharge of party unit Shaktisingh Gohil advised leaders and workers to expose the "failures and corruption" of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party governments in view of the municipal bypolls.
