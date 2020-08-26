Delhi civic bodies launch campaign against vector-borne diseases

Delhi's municipal corporations on Tuesday launched a campaign to prevent the spread of dengue and other in the capital, officials said.

As part of the campaign, which will go on till September 30, chemicals will be sprayed to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and a public awareness drive will be conducted across 272 wards under the three civic bodies -- North Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The campaign was inaugurated by mayors of the three corporations in their respective areas along with senior BJP leaders.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the campaign was launched in the NDMC area from near the chief minister's house at Flagstaff Road. Senior BJP leaders Shyam Jaju and Vijay Goel were also present at the launch.

The monsoon season and constant rainfall are favourable for breeding of larvae of mosquitoes which carry the virus that can cause dengue and malaria, Prakash said.

Handbills and stickers are being distributed to raise awareness among people, he said.

In the second phase, Gambujia fish will be released in reservoirs so that they can eat the larvae. In the third phase, spraying of anti-mosquito medicines in big drains will be carried out, he added.

At least 48 cases of malaria and 41 of dengue have been reported in the capital till August 15 this year, according to a municipal report.

Earlier, the SDMC commissioner had issued an advisory on prevention and control of

South Delhi Mayor Anamika launched the campaign along with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta by flagging off from the Civic Centre 16 autorickshaws mounted with public address systems, four power spray tankers and 26 motorised power sprayers mounted atop trucks.

East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the EDMC has prepared a strategy to prevent mosquito-borne diseases and has started taking action accordingly.

Larvicides are being sprayed at breeding sites and awareness is being generated among people about prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria can thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)