Holding of caste-based census victory of Lalu Yadav, RJD: Tejashwi

-
ALSO READ
Caste based census will benefit all sections of society: Bihar CM Nitish
Tejashwi Yadav meets Bihar CM Nitish, says caste- based census assured
Bihar CM to chair all-party meeting to discuss caste-based census on June 1
Bihar govt to hold all-party meeting on June 1 over caste-based census
Tejashwi Yadav to challenge CBI court verdict on Lalu in High Court
-
With the Bihar government on Wednesday announcing a caste-based census, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav termed it a victory for his party President Lalu Prasad Yadav and the party.
"Lalu Ji was demanding a caste-based census for a long time. We have taken initiatives for it several times, like when I had written a letter to the Chief Minister for an all-party delegation to meet the Prime minister. Over all, we have fought at every stage for caste-based census. So it is a win for us and Lalu Ji," Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.
"During the last census, then (Union) Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley said that the data related to the census went corrupt. Hence, it was not appropriate and useful for us. The Centre is conducting a census and if it would have agreed on adding one more column, there would be no need for an additional caste-based census to be conducted separately by state governments. It may help poor states like Bihar.
"Unfortunately, the Centre does not agree on it. Even 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha MPs of Bihar are from NDA but they were not advocating it with the Narendra Modi government. If caste-based census would happen in the entire country, it would be in the national interest and helpful to make policies according to the status of particular caste and community," he added.
He also said that during the meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where the decision was taken, his party had suggested to pass the proposal in the next cabinet meeting.
"As there is a flood situation in Bihar every year, I have suggested that he start the survey from November this year. At that time, a large number of migrant people return home for the celebration of Chatth festival," he added.
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU