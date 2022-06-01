Holding of caste-based census victory of Lalu Yadav, RJD: Tejashwi

With the Bihar government on Wednesday announcing a caste-based census, leader termed it a victory for his party President and the party.

"Lalu Ji was demanding a caste-based census for a long time. We have taken initiatives for it several times, like when I had written a letter to the Chief Minister for an all-party delegation to meet the Prime minister. Over all, we have fought at every stage for caste-based census. So it is a win for us and Lalu Ji," Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.

"During the last census, then (Union) Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley said that the data related to the census went corrupt. Hence, it was not appropriate and useful for us. The Centre is conducting a census and if it would have agreed on adding one more column, there would be no need for an additional caste-based census to be conducted separately by state governments. It may help poor states like Bihar.

"Unfortunately, the Centre does not agree on it. Even 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha MPs of Bihar are from NDA but they were not advocating it with the Narendra Modi government. If caste-based census would happen in the entire country, it would be in the national interest and helpful to make policies according to the status of particular caste and community," he added.

He also said that during the meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where the decision was taken, his party had suggested to pass the proposal in the next cabinet meeting.

"As there is a flood situation in Bihar every year, I have suggested that he start the survey from November this year. At that time, a large number of migrant people return home for the celebration of Chatth festival," he added.

