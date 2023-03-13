Delhi: Meeting of Congress MPs begins ahead of 2nd phase of Budget Session

-
ALSO READ
Mallikarjun Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Congress President in 24 years
Kharge rubbishes talk of him being 'Sonia's remote control', slams BJP
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
'Only Rahul can challenge Modi..,' says Gehlot as Kharge takes charge
Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress Prez-elect Kharge's coronation on Wednesday
-
A meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge began on Monday at the party's Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy, ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are present in the meeting.
Congress Lok Sabha Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are participating in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to decide the strategy for Budget session.
Meanwhile, opposition parties will also attend a joint meeting at Congress national president Kharge's office on Monday, said sources.
On Sunday, sources had said, "Leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament premises tomorrow morning."
As per the sources, the like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge's office in Parliament at around 10:00 am today.
The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 11:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU