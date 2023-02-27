JUST IN
More hiccups: No Dutch courage in Delhi govt's new excise policy
CBI arrests Manish Sisodia; CM Arvind Kejriwal terms it 'dirty politics'
More than a clash of giants, the AAP-BJP face-off is a fight for survival
AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House, alleges BJP
AAP, BJP clash in MCD house over election result, mayor declares new date
AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting
AAP govt in Punjab cheating people in the name of health, says Tarun Chugh
BJP accuses AAP of cross-voting, obstructing Standing Committee polls
AAP announces candidate Shelly Oberoi's victory in Delhi mayor election
Maurya has been instructed not to indulge in such religious issues: Shivpal
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Shouldn't we offer tea to people who come to CM residence? asks Shinde
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Not afraid of misuse of probe agencies, will continue to serve people: Mann

He also slammed the BJP for the arrest of Sisodia, saying the move was an "insult" to the education that lakhs of children are getting in Delhi

Topics
Bhagwant Mann | AAP | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI Photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI Photo)

The AAP is not afraid of the "misuse of probe agencies by the Centre" and it will continue to serve the people without any fear, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday after CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise police scam case.

He also slammed the BJP for the arrest of Sisodia, saying the move was an "insult" to the education that lakhs of children are getting in Delhi.

Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal visited Sisodia's residence to meet his family members after the arrest. Kejriwal said the AAP will take responsibility for the family of Manish Sisodia, as his wife has been suffering from multiple sclerosis.

"Bhagwant Mann and I met the wife of Manish Sisodia, who has been suffering from multiple sclerosis and assured her that we will look after them. We told her not to worry as her husband is innocent and is fighting for the country," Kejriwal said.

Mann said, "We are not afraid of the misuse of CBI and ED by the Union government and will continue to serve the people without any fear."

"Sisodia's arrest is an insult to the education of lakhs of children of Delhi... Sending the one who builds schools to jail is part of the BJP's agenda," he tweeted.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, in a move that could plunge the national capital into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Central government.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Mann had said "the entire country is with Manish Sisodia who is fighting the battle of truth".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU