Kolkata Police summons Mithun Chakraborty for his controversial speech

on Sunday asked actor and leader to appear before it on Monday, via video conference for questioning about his controversial speech during campaigning for Assembly polls.

On June 16, actor-turned-politician was questioned by the on Wednesday over the controversial speech during the Bengal election campaign.

Chakraborty, who was among the BJP's star campaigners in the April-May election, was questioned virtually in connection with a case filed against him over the speech.

The FIR was filed by the Trinamool Congress at the Manicktala police station in Kolkata.

Chakraborty during an election campaign recited dialogues in his speech from his movies: "Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (Will hit you here and the body will land at the crematorium)."

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections that concluded last month. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Violence was reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2.

