'Efforts on to continue fabricated campaign against me,' says Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Biden will expedite CAATSA sanctions waiver, has political mileage: Khanna
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Check prices, specifications, and more
Defence PSU GRSE making 7 vessels for foreign countries: Official
Karti Chidambaram denies visa scam allegations, calls them 'fabricated'
Paras accuses Chirag of deriving political mileage out of eviction
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious and fabricated campaign against him for political mileage.
Gadkari's comment follows a media report that he was removed from BJP Parliamentary Board with the approval of RSS.
In a series of tweets, Gadkari said: "Today, once again, efforts were being made to continue the nefarious & fabricated campaign against me for political mileage on my behest by some section of mainstream media, social media and some persons in particular by concocting my statement..."
...at public programmes without context or correct reference. Although, I've never been disturbed by such malicious agendas of fringe elements but all concerned are hereby warned that If such mischief continue, I will not hesitate to take them to the law in the larger interest of our Government, Party and millions of our hardworking Karyakartas. Therefore, I'm sharing the link of what I had actually said," Gadkari added.
Gadkari has also tagged the Prime Minister's Office, the BJP chief JP Nadda and the party's official handle in his tweets.
--IANS
ssb/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU