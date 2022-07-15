Fadnavis visits Raj Thackeray's residence, says meeting not political

-
ALSO READ
Shinde-Fadnavis govt seek to shift car shed to Aarey, revive Jalyukt scheme
Raj Thackeray lauds Fadnavis, says he has set an example of party loyalty
Prez poll: BJP leaders attend core committee meeting at Fadnavis' residence
Tracking the movements: Retail, recreation visits below pre-Covid levels
BJP's Fadnavis terms Maharashtra CM's speech as 'another taunt bomb'
-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS president Raj Thackeray on Friday.
The meeting, which took place at Thackeray's residence in Dadar here, sparked off speculation, especially as it came ahead of civic elections in Mumbai and pending cabinet expansion of the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state.
But Fadnavis maintained that it was only a "courtesy visit" for enquiring about Thackeray's health.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief underwent a hip replacement surgery in June.
Speaking to reporters later, the BJP leader said there was no need to read much into the meeting.
"In Maharashtra, we have a culture of following political etiquette. He was unwell and I paid him a visit. What is so political about it?" Fadnavis said.
MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said he and his party colleagues Nitin Sardesai and Sandeep Deshpande were present when the two leaders met, but later Fadnavis and Thackeray had a separate discussion for over an hour.
Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray have always shared good relations. When efforts to form the new government were on, our party honestly tried to help them (the BJP), Nandgaonkar added.
Asked whether the MNS will join the Eknath Shinde-led government, he said, There is no question of MNS being part of the government, (but) I don't have any idea of what transpired in the meeting between the two (Fadnavis and Raj).
Earlier this month, Raj Thackeray had written an open letter to Fadnavis, praising him for setting an example of loyalty and commitment to party by accepting the post of Shinde's deputy despite being the top contender for the chief minister's post.
Shinde, who toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government after rebelling along with a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, was sworn in as CM with the BJP's support on June 30.
Asked whether the BJP and MNS will form alliance for the crucial elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nandgaonkar said, The situation is very conducive for our party because there is a lot of mistrust among people towards all (other) parties. We will go solo, but then again, no one is anybody's friend or enemy in politics. His party, which has one MLA, will back National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Mumru in the presidential polls, he added. The MNS had also backed the BJP in the last month's elections to the Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Council.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU