Maha CM Shinde pays tribute to Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima

-
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Sena fonder Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
'Uddhav-led Shiv Sena will win over 100 seats if mid-term polls are held'
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and paid floral tributes to him on the occasion of 'Guru Purnima'.
Talking to reporters here, Shinde said a common man like him could assume the top post in the state because of the blessings of Bal Thackeray.
"My government is committed to all round development of the state," he said.
The CM also said he was in touch in the administration and monitoring the situation arising due to heavy rains at various places in the state.
He later proceeded to neighbouring Thane city to offer tributes to late Sena leader and his mentor Anand Dighe.
Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership last month, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.
On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the CM and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister.
The Shinde-led Sena faction has claimed to be carrying forward the legacy Bal Thackeray by getting out of the "unnatural" alliance with the Congress and NCP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU