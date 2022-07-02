Raj Thackeray lauds Fadnavis, says he has set an example of party loyalty

-
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said Devendra Fadnavis has set an example of party loyalty and commitment by taking over as deputy chief minister of the state despite being the frontrunner for the top post.
In an open letter to Fadnavis, Thackeray said the senior BJP leader was expected to return as the chief minister of Maharashtra, but that did not happen.
"You were the chief minister for five years. To form this government you took enormous efforts and despite that you accepted the post of deputy chief minister as directed by your party, casting aside your own aspersions," Thackeray said.
"Your act has shown that the party is above any individual. This is a textbook example of loyalty to one's party. This is something every office bearer of other parties must note," Thackeray said, adding that he didn't want to get into the discussion on whether the post deputy CM was a promotion or demotion.
"When you pull the string of the bow back to aim with an arrow, that is not called a setback, said Thackeray, who also told Fadnavis he has to undertake a longer political journey and that he has proved himself before Maharashtra.
In a stunning turn of events on Thursday, Fadnavis, who was seen as the frontrunner to head the government to be formed by the BJP with the Shiv Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde, took oath as deputy CM while the latter got the top post.
BJP national president JP Nadda later said Fadnavis, who had earlier announced he would not be part of the new government, was requested by the central leadership to join as Deputy CM to steer the new dispensation with his vast experience.
