Farooq Abdullah urges cadres to gear up for 'big challenge' in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Hope Taliban delivers good governance in Afghanistan: Farooq Abdullah
Protests held over Hyderpora encounter; Farooq Abdullah speaks to LG
Sacrifices needed like farmers to reclaim J&K's rights: Farooq Abdullah
People in Kashmir have only been used as vote bank: Farooq Abdullah
Prepare strategy to tackle Covid third wave, Farooq Abdullah tells J&K admn
-
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday exhorted its cadres to strengthen the party at every level and gear up for the big challenge being faced by Jammu and Kashmir.
Five members of panchayats joined NC in the presence of former chief minister here on Wednesday.
The NC is committed to assuage the urges and aspirations of every segment of the society in all the regions and sub-regions, Abdullah said.
Interacting with various delegations and welcoming new entrants into the party at a brief function here, Abdullah said the party is deeply rooted in every nook and corner of the union territory.
He said the cadre must reach out to the people and help them get solutions to their problems.
Abdullah said the NC is a mass movement which has been devoted to the service of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for decades.
He said the party is a natural destination for all those public spirited political workers who want to steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress, and development.
Among those who joined the party were Ajay Sharma and Kuldeep Kumar Naib, both sarpanch, Rajneesh Sharma, who is one of the members of panchayat, and one Mohd Iqbal from Udhampur.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU