Prime Minister Modi's take on dynastic parties irks Tejashwi Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
Patna residents behold sight of RJD chief Lalu Prasad behind steering wheel
Vikassheel Insaan Party backs Nitish's leadership amid JDU-BJP rift
RJD chief Lalu appears before CBI court at Patna in fodder scam case
Those spreading news of Tejashwi becoming RJD chief are fools: Lalu Yadav
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on "dynastic" parties which swore by "socialism" on Thursday appeared to have got under the skin of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
The former Bihar Deputy CM was also, understandably, sore over the praise showered on Nitish Kumar, his ex-boss and father Lalu Prasad's arch-rival, by the prime minister.
"The BJP has succeeded in casting Nitish Kumar in its mould. Narendra Modi has just certified that", Yadav told reporters here.
The RJD leader was asked about an interview of the Prime Minister in which he came down heavily on "parivaarvaad" and lauded socialist leaders like the Bihar chief minister for not making progeny the political successor.
Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was of the view that the talks on dynastic politics were meant to deflect public attention from "failures of the double engine government".
The BJP shares power with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in the state as well as the Centre.
"The same coalition says in Delhi that funds have been allocated to the state. Here the government of the alliance says it has received no money. They are just trying to fool the people," Yadav said.
He also said the people of Bihar are still waiting for "19 lakh jobs", promised ahead of the 2020 assembly polls, and special category status, an old demand which has been hanging fire.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU