Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey to be produced in court today

-
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 30-cr worth Noida plots of Unitech
Enforcement Directorate summons Jacqueline Fernandez again in PMLA case
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 100-cr worth assets
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate arrests MD of Hyderabad firm
Sachin Bansal of Flipkart moves Madras High Court challenging ED notice
-
Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be produced before the Jalandhar court by Enforcement Directorate on Friday after the expiry of his custody in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal mining in Punjab.
Earlier on two occasions the court had granted ED the custody of Honey. ED sources are saying this time they won't seek more custody.
Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED, which got his custody till February 8. It was later extended till Friday (February 11).
During these eight days of questioning the ED confronted him with various documents and recorded his statements.
"Honey was evasive and was not cooperating with the probe agency," the source said.
Harneet Singh Oberoi, the counsel of Honey, was allowed to meet him on alternate days.
A few documents were accessed by the IANS which read that Honey allegedly used to take money from officials in lieu of their choice of transfer and posting.
"Moreover, Bhupinder Singh has explicitly stated in his statement during search, inter-alia, that all cash which was seized from his residential premises at Ludhiana (Rs 4.09 crore), Sandeep Kumar's premises at Ludhiana (Rs 1.99 crore) and from the Homeland House Premises at Mohali (Rs 3.89 crore) actually belonged to him. He admitted to having generated such proceeds of crime through mining related activities, including clearance of mining files and transfer of officials," read the ED document accessed by IANS.
Sources have claimed that since 'Honey was close to Channi, he was using the political connection to earn huge profits'.
According to ED documents, Honey has confessed that it was his Rs ten crore which were recovered by the ED during raids. ED has alleged that he was getting money from illegal mining too.
On January 18, ED conducted raids at ten different locations, including Homeland Heights which is the residence of Honey.
The ED continued raiding at different places for two days and recovered incriminating documents.
The ED officials had recorded the statement of Kudrat Deep Singh, the business partner of Honey.
The ED official had said that they seized incriminating documents pertaining to illegal sand mining, property transactions, cell phones, gold worth above Rs 21 lakh and a watch worth Rs 12 lakh and cash Rs 10 crore during the raid.
A source said that the documents recovered by them confirmed that Kudrat Deep Singh was running two firms and Bhupinder Singh Honey was the joint director in them.
As per sources, the firms are basically shell companies, but ED found a lot of money transactions. One of the firms is Provider Overseas Consultancy Limited, which was incorporated in 2018 with 33.33 per cent equal shares.
The ED case is on the basis of two-year-old FIR.
The Punjab Police had on March 7, 2018, lodged a case against more than ten accused.
The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of this FIR pertaining to illegal sand mining in Punjab in November last year.
Bhupinder Singh Honey was not named in the Punjab Police's FIR and Kudrat Deep Singh was given a clean chit in the matter.
The ED found that money was being laundered by the accused and the agency started probing the matter.
--IANS
atk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU