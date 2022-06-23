'Floor test to decide who has majority': Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra crisis

-
ALSO READ
After Raj Thackeray's barbs, BJP drops 'twitter bomb' on Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar not casteist; Raj Thackeray's comments wrong: Ramdas Athawale
Those involved in attack on Pawar's house will be punished: CM Thackeray
Some people getting anxious after losing power: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Devendra Fadnavis charges Sharad Pawar of raising communal issues
-
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove its majority in a trust vote.
Addressing a press conference amid the turmoil caused by the rebellion by Sena minister Eknath Shinde and several Sena MLAs, Pawar also asserted that the BJP has played a role in the crisis that has befallen the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. "The fate of the MVA government will be decided in the Assembly, not in Guwahati (where the rebels are camping). The MVA will prove its majority on the floor of the House," Pawar said. He was replying to a question whether the MVA has been reduced a minority as the Shinde-led rebel faction has claimed the support of
37 Shiv Sena MLAs and ten Independent legislators.
Asked about deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's statement that he did not see the BJP's role in the rebellion within the Sena, Pawar said he did not agree with his nephew.
"Ajit Pawar may have said so because he does not know BJP leaders from outside Maharashtra. I know them. Even Eknath Shinde has said a national party has assured him of all assistance,' Pawar said.
As other national parties like BSP, CPM, CPI, Congress and NCP have no role to play in destabilizing the MVA, Shinde was referring only to the BJP, he said. The rebel MLAs will have to come back to Mumbai and face the Assembly, he said, adding that BJP leaders "from Gujarat and Assam will not be coming here to guide them."
Pawar also refuted allegations by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs that they faced difficulties in getting funds for their constituencies as the finance ministry, which is controlled by NCP's Ajit Pawar, discriminated against them, and the Sena has given up its Hindutva ideology.
"All these are excuses, some of these MLAs are facing probe by central agencies," he said., The NCP chief also said that the rebels will have to face consequences, recalling that when Chhagan Bhujbal defected from the Shiv Sena to join Congress in the 1990s, all his supporters except one lost the Assembly election. ''These rebels will face the same fate," Pawar said. On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Thursday's statement that the Sena was ready to quit the MVA if the rebels relented, Pawar said the statement was made to bring them back to Mumbai.
Maharashtra government is in minority or not has to be established in Vidhan Sabha. When procedures will be followed, then it will be proved that this government is in majority: NCP chief Sharad Pawar— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU