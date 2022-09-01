Former Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh's bail plea rejected, blames BJP

-
A court in Bihar's Danapur on Thursday rejected the bail application of former state Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, in a 2014 kidnapping case.
Singh's lawyer argued for bail but the court was not convinced with his argument and rejected the plea. The court had asked Kartikeya Singh to appear before it but he refused, and this could also be a reason for his plea being turned down.
Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master is wanted in a 2014 kidnapping case of a person named Rajiv Ranjan of Bihta. The victim had given the statement against Kartikeya Singh under section 164 of CrPC, and Singh applied for bail in 2015 and 2017 but the court had rejected his bail both times.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday removed Kartikeya Singh as Law Minister and gave him the portfolio of sugarcane. Singh, however, resigned as minister.
"I was humiliated by leaders of the BJP despite my name not being in FIR. The person had taken my name in his statement under section 164 where he stated that he had seen me 5 km away from the crime scene. The actual reason is my caste. I belong to the Bhumihar caste and BJP do not want a Bhumihar to become cabinet minister under RJD quota in the Nitish Kumar government," Singh said.
"They were assassinating my political image. It is giving a bad impression on my party RJD and my leader. Hence, I decided to resign from the post of cabinet minister," Singh said.
