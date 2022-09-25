JUST IN
Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches Jammu; likely to launch his party next week
Delhi govt has started process of preparing its budget for 2023-24
Power has gone into heads of BJP leaders: AAP on murder in Uttarakhand
Congress slams Delhi govt's education model, terms it model of fraud
'BJP will be wiped out', says RJD chief Lalu Yadav before leaving for Delhi
Yogi's temple built by 'BJP supporter' to capture land, alleges SP
Shashi Tharoor gets nomination form collected, likely to file on Sep 30
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit acting at behest of BJP, alleges AAP
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP govt like in UP: PM Modi
PM must answer why govt failed to address unemployment, debt crisis: Cong
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Punjab stalemate ends: Guv Purohit approves Sep 27 assembly session
Business Standard

Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches Jammu; likely to launch his party next week

He said the name and the flag of the new party have been finalised and it is now a matter of a day or two before the new party becomes a reality on the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Topics
Ghulam Nabi Azad | Jammu and Kashmir | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo:ANI)

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, is likely to launch his party in the next couple of days.

"I am inviting the media tomorrow (Monday) before the launch of the party. I am here to meet workers and leaders," Azad told reporters in a brief interaction at his residence here upon his arrival from Delhi.

A close aide of the former J&K chief minister has confirmed the news.

"He is having two back to back separate meetings with senior and second rung leaders later today," he said, adding Azad is visiting Srinagar on September 27.

He said the name and the flag of the new party have been finalised and it is now a matter of a day or two before the new party becomes a reality on the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad, 73, quit Congress on August 26, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Over two dozen prominent Congress leaders including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, several former ministers and legislators also resigned from the Congress in support of Azad. Two former legislators, one each of the PDP and Apni party, also followed suit.

He has earlier spelt out that the top agendas of his party will be to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and protect the land and job rights of its residents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ghulam Nabi Azad

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 17:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU