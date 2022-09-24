Power has gone into heads of BJP leaders: AAP on murder in Uttarakhand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday termed as extremely shameful the murder of a 19-year old woman receptionist of a resort in and alleged that the crime was the result of the power going into the heads of the leaders.

The AAP attacked the after Police on Friday arrested Pulkit Arya, son of a leader Vinod Arya from Haridwar, for allegedly killing the teenager who had been missing for the last few days.

Along with Arya, the police also arrested the manager and the assistant manager of the resort, owned by the BJP leader's son in Pauri's Yamkeshwar block. All the three were sent to judicial custody for two weeks.

The state police chief Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that the woman receptionist, whose body was fished out from a canal, was being pressured by the resort owner to provide "special services" to the guests.

Extremely shameful, the AAP chief spokesperson Saurbah Bharadwaj said when asked for his party's reaction at a press conference here.

He said the murder of the woman receptionist in Uttarkhand was the result of the power going into the heads of the BJP leaders.

The BJP is so intoxicated in power that even a small leader of the party believes that he rules the country and nobody can restrain him anyway. The power has gone into their heads. That's the reason, he charged.

Latching on the Uttarkhand incident, Bharadwaj also raised the issue of women's safety under the BJP regime and hit out at the saffron party referring to cases of rape filed against some of its leaders in other states in past, without naming anyone.

Until so far, those from the BJP were taking out Tiranga yatra (tri-colour march) for the rapists. But, now the BJP leaders are also indulging in pushing our children (girls) into prostitution, he charged while replying to questions at a press conference here at party headquarters.

Never heard even about Ravan that he killed daughter of a poor man in his bid to turn her into a prostitute. Never heard about Kans or Kaurav that they took out Tirnaga yatra in support of any rapist, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP expelled Vinod Arya and his son Pulkit from the party a day after the leader's another son was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman receptionist.

The party's media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Arya and his son following the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt.

