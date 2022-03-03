Fadnavis accuses MVA govt of being devoted to fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim

-
ALSO READ
Nawab Malik urges High Court to quash money laundering case against him
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
HC defers hearing on contempt plea against Nawab Malik as he is in jail
-
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was devoted to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, a key conspirator in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here, Fadnavis claimed that there were enough documents to prove state minister Nawab Malik's links with Dawood.
The MVA government is devoted to Dawood Ibrahim. There are enough documents to prove Nawab Malik's links with Dawood," Fadnavis alleged, stating that the BJP will not let the budget session function till Malik is removed from the cabinet.
The BJP has been demanding the ouster of state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Dawood and his aides. The government is overtly sympathetic to the people who attacked Mumbai. I wonder if the Shiv Sena, despite being in power, is going soft on those who entered into some land deal with the Mumbai blasts accused, the former chief minister claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU