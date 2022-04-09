Goa CM inducts three more ministers; MGP's Dhavalikar figures in list

-
ALSO READ
Goa elections: MGP announces pre-poll alliance with Mamata's TMC
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
Will investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa CM
Pramod Sawant: Ayurveda doctor politician who struck chord with Goa people
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expanded his cabinet by inducting three more MLAs as ministers, including Sudin Dhavalikar, who belongs to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath of office to the three new ministers.
Apart from Dhavalikar of the MGP, two BJP MLAs - Nilkant Halarnkar and Subhash Faldesai - took oath.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was present along with other members of the cabinet.
Sawant had taken oath as the chief minister along with eight other ministers on March 28 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving three ministerial berths vacant at that time. With the addition of three, there are now 12 members in his cabinet, including Sawant himself.
Dhavalikar was a minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led as well as Sawant-led governments between 2017 till 2019 before he was dropped from the cabinet ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls.
Halarnkar was minister in the erstwhile Congress-led governments and had shifted his political affiliation to the BJP in 2019 along with nine other MLAs.
Faldesai became a minister for the first time.
In the recently concluded elections in Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the MGP had extended their support to the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU