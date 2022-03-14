Govt formation: BJP appoints Shah, Rajnath as observers for UP, Uttarakhand

Union ministers and have been appointed as the BJP's observers for government formation in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the party said on Monday.

Shah will be assisted by vice president Raghubar Das as co-observer and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi will assist for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed as observers for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Manipur and Goa.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is the co-observer for Manipur and his cabinet colleague L Murgan is the co-observer for Goa.

The leaders are expected to visit the states assigned to them in the next few days.

