Govt formation: BJP appoints Shah, Rajnath as observers for UP, Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Channi holds talks with Cong leaders in Delhi on cabinet formation
Punjab CM meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discusses Cabinet formation: Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets states on their formation day
Spectacular flypast by 75 aircraft at Rajpath leaves people stunned
Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Amit Shah
-
Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have been appointed as the BJP's observers for government formation in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the party said on Monday.
Shah will be assisted by BJP vice president Raghubar Das as co-observer and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi will assist Rajnath Singh for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand.
Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar have been appointed as observers for selection of the leader of the legislature party in Manipur and Goa.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is the co-observer for Manipur and his cabinet colleague L Murgan is the co-observer for Goa.
The leaders are expected to visit the states assigned to them in the next few days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU