Govt holding NEET-JET at the cost of students' lives: Punjab minister

Slamming the Union government for its decision to conduct the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) next month amid the pandemic, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Thursday that the government is going ahead with the examinations at the cost of the lives of the aspiring students.

"We will not compromise with the lives of the students. That is why the Congress has taken a decision to stand with the protesting students and their parents," he said in a statement here.

Singla said the state would soon file a collective review petition in the Supreme Court.

Amid fears that the Covid-19 pandemic may reach its peak in September, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the Advocate General to take up the matter with his counterparts in other opposition ruled states for filing a collective review petition seeking postponement of the examinations, said the Education Minister.

"The safety of students is paramount for us," he said, adding "Keeping this in mind, the state has closed all schools and colleges of the state. But if the Central government is adamant to conduct the examinations, these should be held online by shunning the practice of holding physical examinations."

Singla said the students and their parents should have to be free minded for such examinations, but during the pandemic, everyone is suffering from mental stress.

Besides this, many restrictions, including on movements, have also been imposed by various state governments in view of the Covid-19 ourbreak, which may cause difficulties to the students and parents while travelling.

Also, the deteriorating flood situation in many states and lack of examination centres in several places will create further trouble for them, he added.

