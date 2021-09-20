Gujarat CM Patel meets President, PM, others in first visit to Delhi

In his first visit to the capital after becoming chief minister, Bhupendra Patel on Monday met President and Prime Minister

Patel also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah and some other union ministers.

The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of Patel's meeting with Modi.

The chief minister tweeted after meeting Shah, "Met Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. is blessed to have received his continual guidance and support for the betterment of the State."



Patel was sworn in as chief minister on September 13, succeeding VijayRupani as the BJP replaced the Council of Ministers with a new team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)